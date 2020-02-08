Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection

india

Disappointed at exit polls that have projected another term for Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted his rejoinder on Saturday evening to insist that the BJP would form the next government in national capital Delhi with 48 seats.

Tiwari’s projection of 48 seats in the 70-member assembly is at least two seat less than what he had predicted after he voted early on Saturday. That is when he spoke about “his sixth sense” that told him that the BJP would edge out Kejriwal and form the government with “at least 50 seats”.

But exit polls for the Delhi assembly election that were released as voting came to an end on Saturday evening, projected a clear win for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP.

An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations.

Saturday’s exit poll projects, though, differed on the extent of AAP’s win and varied from a minimum of 48 seats for AAP projected by Times Now-IPSOS to a maximum of 68 seats forecast by India Today-Axis.

“All these exit polls will fail. Save my tweet. BJP will form the government with 48 seats… Now please don’t start blaming EVM,” Tiwari tweeted.

Tiwari isn’t the only leader in the BJP not to trust exit polls this time.

Kapil Mishra, the BJP candidate from Model Town in north Delhi who had joined the party after a bitter and public falling out with Arvind Kejriwal, also dissed exit polls. “All these exit polls are going to be proven wrong,” Kapil Mishra said in an unusually short tweet. He did not elaborate.

In a tweet with the hashtag that the BJP’s symbol lotus will bloom in Delhi, the BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya said:”Final result will come on 11 Feb. So indulge yourself with the exit polls but don’t lose sleep over it…”.

BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma, who was twice rapped by the Election Commission for hate speeches during the election campaign, has projected 50 seats for the party.

Exit Polls Forecast

The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls have predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The exit polls have not predicted any major improvement in the fortunes of the Congress which could not bag any seat in the 2015 polls. The AAP had delivered a stunning 67 seats, reducing the BJP to three.