News updates from Hindustan Times: ED files money laundering case in PMC Bank scam, raids six locations and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:50 IST

Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case in PMC Bank scam, raids six locations

Enforcement Directorate, the federal agency mandated to probe financial crimes, on Friday filed a money laundering case in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) scam. The case is being investigated by the economic offences wing of Mumbai police.

RBI cuts key lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.15%, loans to get cheaper

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut its benchmark interest rates for the fifth time this year on Friday. The RBI monetary policy committee announced a 25 basis points cut in its policy rates in an effort to boost a sluggish economy as inflation remains in a comfortable zone.

Bombay High Court refuses to declare Mumbai’s Aarey Colony forest area

The Bombay high court on Friday refused to declare Mumbai’s Aarey Colony a forest area. The high court also declined to quash approval to cut trees for a metro car shed, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra polls: ‘Won’t resign but can’t stay for long’, says Sanjay Nirupam after no campaign threat

A day after saying he will not campaign for the Congress during the Maharashtra assembly elections, senior leader Sanjay Nirupam said on Friday his party does not value or take cognisance of his contributions.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s masterplan helps Ishant Sharma in dismissing Temba Bavuma - WATCH

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world. But on Friday, he displayed why he is also one of the most successful captains in world cricket at the moment. On Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Kohli was at his absolute best in reading the situation and helped his bowling unit in getting the wicket of the dangerous Temba Bavuma.

FIR lodged against 49 celebrities who wrote open letter to PM Modi on mob lynching

An FIR was lodged in Muzaffarpur on Thursday against nearly 50 celebrities, including Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam and Aparna Sen, who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching, police said.

Tejas Express flagged off: Know about its schedule, fare and menu

Tejas Express, India’s first private semi-high speed train, has been flagged off by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the Lucknow-New Delhi route on Friday.

May unravel dance of electrons, says ISRO on Chandrayaan 2 payload performance

In the absence of data from physical observations of the lunar surface from the lander and rover of Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the payload to detect elements such as Sodium, Calcium, Aluminium, Silicon, Titanium, and Iron is working as it should.

Why Arvind Kejriwal has read 2019 right | Opinion

The Narendra Modi wave left every non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) political party, regional or national, battered and devastated, with the exception of one and a half. MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is the one.

