News updates from Hindustan Times: Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:14 IST

Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to visit New Delhi on Monday to meet Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on the current stalemate over government formation in the state, a senior BJP leader said. Read more

NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday contacted the NCP’s Ajit Pawar after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said talks with ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over government formation in Maharashtra will only focus on the issue of chief minister’s post. Read more

Cabinet secretary to monitor pollution situation in Delhi-NCR 24*7

With the national capital and surrounding areas reeling under severe air pollution, the principal secretary to the prime minister chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday and it was decided that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba would monitor the situation with the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on a daily basis. Read more

Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission

India’s ambition to send men to the deep sea in a submersible vehicle appears to be one step closer to fruition with ISRO successfully developing a design for its crew module, a sphere shaped capsule. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma goes past Virat Kohli to reclaim World T20I record

India batsman Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli to reclaim his top spot in the highest run-getter list in T20Is across the world. The 30-year-old, who is leading India in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh as captain, with Kohli being rested, came out to open the innings for his side in the first T20I in New Delhi on Saturday. Read more

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee may not have been evicted yet

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 , Salman Khan announced that Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga were the evicted contestants of the week. Soon after, Twitter was flooded with tweets slamming the producers and the channel for being biased towards Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. Read more

Use these plants to reduce the damage done by Delhi’s polluted air

Delhi’s Armageddon-like situation is bound to bother all. The sale of pollution masks and air purifiers has gone up. People have been reeling under the white translucent cloud of smog full of Particulate Matter 2.5 and poisonous gases like Carbon Monoxide for more than 3 days now. Read more