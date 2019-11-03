e-paper
Delhi Pollution: Use these plants to reduce the damage done by Delhi’s polluted air

There are some plants which do not require huge maintenance and produce oxygen round the clock. Installing these indoor can help keep the air a tad bit cleaner.

fitness Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:37 IST
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
(Unsplash )
         

Delhi’s Armageddon-like situation is bound to bother all. The sale of pollution masks and air purifiers has gone up. People have been reeling under the white translucent cloud of smog full of Particulate Matter 2.5 and poisonous gases like Carbon Monoxide for more than 3 days now.

The capital of India, as per the of 1600 world cities survey by the World Health Organisation, is the worst as compared to other major cities in the world. Air pollution in India is will approximately kill 1.5 million people every year, it is the fifth reason for deaths in India.

But, every dark cloud has a silver lining they say. Plants can help us improve our health in these trying times.

There are some plants which do not require huge maintenance and produce oxygen round the clock. Installing these indoor can help keep the air a tad bit cleaner.

Here are four plants you can install indoor easily.

Warneck Dracaena

Don’t let the name of this plant scare you.

This one can easily be found in offices, the reason being, it combats pollutants that come with paints, varnishes, detergents and oils. The plant can easily grow up to 12 feet in room temperature as it does not need direct sunlight.

Instagram

Bamboo Palm

This plant filters out benzene, trichloroethylene, formaldehyde, toluene and xylene. Besides keeping the air clean, this plant makes for beautiful décor. It can be kept near a bedside table or in the living room. Also, Bamboo Palm does well when it is under-watered, as compared to other plants so you don’t have to worry about its maintenance much.

Instagram

Snake Plant

Snake plant filters formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and benzene from the air. The catch is, unlike regular plants, snake plant absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen at night. Keeping it in your house can help you get direct oxygen.

Instagram
Hindustantimes

Gerber Daisies (Gerbera Jamesonii)

Gerber Daisies is a plant with colourful and bright flowers. They not only look beautiful but also are great at absorbing carbon monoxide and benzene. This plant gives releases oxygen at night hence it is ideal for your bedroom and living area.

Instagram

 

