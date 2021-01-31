News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers converge for third 'mahapanchayat' in western UP and all the latest news
Farmers' stir: Thousands converge for third 'mahapanchayat' in western UP
The ripples of farmers' protest against the new agri laws on Delhi's borders spread further in western Uttar Pradesh with thousands of people converging for a 'mahapanchayat' on Sunday in Baghpat, the third such congregation in the region in as many days. Read more
TMC accuses BJP of insulting National Anthem, starts poll on social media
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of distorting and insulting the National Anthem and launched a voting on social media asking whether the saffron party was a “shame for the country or humanity”. Read more
Passport applicants in Bihar drop by half as Covid-19 hits movement abroad
While there were fewer people seeking mobility using rails and roads during Covid-19 period and subsequent lockdowns, those aspiring to migrate outside the country from Bihar also felt the impact of the pandemic. Read more
'He guided me as a leader and taught me everything': Kuldeep Yadav highlights Gautam Gambhir's role early in his career
Kuldeep Yadav was not even 20 years old when he got picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League auction. Kuldeep was coming off the Under-19 World Cup in 2014 when he grabbed the attention of KKR, and not only did he get to be part of the team, he even played his first game for the team in the Champions League later that year. Read more
Xbox Series X review: Silent and beastly
The gaming market is an upward-facing graph in India now and companies like Microsoft are trying to make the best of it. And its latest and most powerful gaming console, the Xbox Series X, is the prime example of that. Read more
4-year-old girl discovers well-preserved dinosaur footprint on a beach in the UK
It isn't unusual to hear stories about odd things being found at the beach. From strange sea creatures to even unfamiliar fossils, tales of such discoveries often captivate netizens. Read more
‘We honor PM, ready for talks but not under pressure’: BKU's Rakesh Tikait
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that protesting farmers will honor the dignity of the prime minister, but are also committed to protecting their self-respect, a day after Narendra Modi said his government was just a "phone call away" for talks with them. Watch
J-K reports less than 100 Covid-19 cases for tenth straight day
- There was no death either on Sunday due to Covid-19, the third time in the past 10 days and sixth time this month.
Kerala: Hitting out at 'misrule' of LDF govt, UDF launches state-wide rally
Farmers deeply hurt by BJP's moves to defame them: Akhilesh Yadav
Five killed after car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand
- The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Devprayag.
J&K revises Covid-19 containment guidelines
- The TMC and the BJP which will be the main contestants in the upcoming assembly election have been relentlessly attacking at each other for months over a range of issues
Delhi Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief again
- The resolution was passed on Sunday during a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhury.
FIR against 2 Kashmir news portals after army complains of fake news
- The two news portals had claimed that a school in Shopian was forced by the army to hold the Republic Day function.
Collectors, senior cops take Covid-19 vaccine shots in Gujarat
Bihar: Man throws baby into fire as mother rejects sexual advances
AAP will take legal action against BJP: Sisodia over doctored video of Kejriwal
India to come out of Covid-19 as one of the global winners, says Danish envoy
