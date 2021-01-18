News updates from Hindustan Times: FIR registered against makers of web series 'Tandav' and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
FIR registered in Lucknow against makers of web series 'Tandav'
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit at Hazratganj Kotwali in Lucknow in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', news agency ANI reported. Read more
SC to hear Delhi Police's plea to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day
The Supreme Court will take up on Monday an application by the Delhi Police seeking injunction against farmers’ unions from causing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. Read more
Ayodhya mosque project kicks off on R-Day with raising flag, planting trees
The Supreme Court will take up on Monday an application by the Delhi Police seeking injunction against farmers’ unions from causing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. Read more
'That one thing was on my mind,' Shardul reveals what head coach Shastri told him before walking out to bat at Gabba
India's Shardul Thakur emerged one of the two heroes for India on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Read more
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan cries as Eijaz Khan exits show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters house
Confirming rumours that have been doing the rounds, Eijaz Khan will be seen exiting the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, a promo for Monday's episode showed. Read more
R-Day terror threat: Posters in Delhi after govt's Khalistan warning on farm stir
Delhi police put up 'wanted terrorist' posters ahead of Republic Day in Connaught Place. Read more
NASA's latest post about neutron stars may intrigue you
NASA always uses its social media platforms to educate netizens about exciting happenings in outer space. Its recent share stands testament to that notion. Read more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Man arrested for drowning two children in a canal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC tells Delhi Police to decide on farmers’ Jan 26 tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malicious reporting on SSR case: HC directs digital media to follow press council rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Cracks in unions as key leader charts own agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t use WhatsApp if concerned about data: Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Farmers won’t be scared’: Bhupesh Baghel on BJP 'maligning' farm laws stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says recoveries in India exceed active Covid-19 cases by 1 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yediyurappa slams Thackeray on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you were a man...': Congress MLA caught threatening officer on cam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most airline passengers complained of non-refunds during lockdown: DGCA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regional parties AJP, Raijor Dal inch closer to alliance for Assam assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Need to save lives in India': Gadkari inaugurates Road Safety Month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengali actor’s 2015 tweet hurt my religious sentiments: BJP leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Saudi Arabia, UAE could seek early repayment of loan to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox