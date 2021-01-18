News updates from Hindustan Times: FIR registered against makers of web series 'Tandav' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

FIR registered in Lucknow against makers of web series 'Tandav'

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit at Hazratganj Kotwali in Lucknow in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', news agency ANI reported. Read more

SC to hear Delhi Police's plea to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day

The Supreme Court will take up on Monday an application by the Delhi Police seeking injunction against farmers’ unions from causing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. Read more

Ayodhya mosque project kicks off on R-Day with raising flag, planting trees

'That one thing was on my mind,' Shardul reveals what head coach Shastri told him before walking out to bat at Gabba

India's Shardul Thakur emerged one of the two heroes for India on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Read more

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan cries as Eijaz Khan exits show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters house

Confirming rumours that have been doing the rounds, Eijaz Khan will be seen exiting the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, a promo for Monday's episode showed. Read more

R-Day terror threat: Posters in Delhi after govt's Khalistan warning on farm stir

Delhi police put up 'wanted terrorist' posters ahead of Republic Day in Connaught Place. Read more

NASA's latest post about neutron stars may intrigue you

NASA always uses its social media platforms to educate netizens about exciting happenings in outer space. Its recent share stands testament to that notion. Read more