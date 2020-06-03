News updates from Hindustan Times: Foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India

The Home Ministry has allowed foreign businessmen, engineers and healthcare professionals to enter the country on the condition that they get their visas re-validated and fly into the country in chartered flights, a government statement on Wednesday said. Read more

‘Landmark decisions taken to benefit farmers, transform agriculture sector’: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that three historic decisions have been taken in the field of agriculture during the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. Read more

Power lines disrupted, houses and roads damaged in Raigad, Mumbai and Thane as Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

Cyclone Nisarga has begun to move from Mumbai and Thane districts towards north Maharashtra after making a landfall in Alibagh in Raigad district with a wind speed ranging between 100-110 kmph on Wednesday afternoon . Read more

Plea in SC alleges 187 persons in bonded labour in brick kilns of UP, Bihar

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, on Wednesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments and also asked the district magistrates (DMs) of Rohtas and Sambhal in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, to submit their reports regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) that had alleged 187 people were forced into bonded labour. Read more

Celebrities, organisations and people show solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

Black Lives Matter activists reminded people to not use Black Lives Matter hashtags and expressed concern that mistagging Blackout Tuesday posts with hashtags for Black Lives Matter or BLM was stopping the flow of important information related to the movement. Read more

‘We have a great tuning together’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals Virat Kohli’s ‘best quality’

Kuldeep has become one of Kohli’s most trusted player, and he is rarely left out for any series. Speaking in an interview to news agency IANS, Kuldeep revealed how Kohli as captain motivated him and helped his game. Read more

Windows 10 May 2020 update is full of features and bugs: Check details here

Microsoft rolled out one of the biggest updates to Windows 10 last week. The update dubbed as the Windows 10 May 2020 update brings host of features to Windows 10 powered personal computers. Read more

Raptor drops rabbit mid-air, then swoops in to catch it. Watch

An old video has made its way onto Twitter once again and people are stunned by the visuals caught in it. It shows a raptor flying off with a rabbit when it suddenly drops the prey. What’s interesting is how it swoops back in to catch the rabbit mid-air and makes off with it. Read more

Covid-19| 30 patients in Siliguri felicitated by hospital staff after recovery | Watch

At least 30 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from a hospital in Siliguri, West Bengal. The patients were felicitated by the hospital staff. The hospital staff also applauded for the recovery of patients. There are over 6,100 cases in West Bengal.Watch

