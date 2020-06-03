e-paper
'We have a great tuning together': Kuldeep Yadav reveals Virat Kohli's 'best quality'

‘We have a great tuning together’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals Virat Kohli’s ‘best quality’

Kuldeep has become one of Kohli’s most trusted player, and he is rarely left out for any series. Speaking in an interview to news agency IANS, Kuldeep revealed how Kohli as captain motivated him and helped his game.

cricket Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav.
File image of Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav.(PTI)
         

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a regular across all formats for India. The left-arm bowler has an ability to take multiple wickets in the middle overs, and in an age where spinners are hit for plenty, he maintains a considerably lower economy rate in limited-overs cricket. In 6 Tests, Kuldeep has taken 24 wickets at an average of 24.1, while he has taken 104 wickets in 60 ODIs at an average of 26.2. His record in T20Is is the best out of three - with 39 wickets in 21 games at an average of 13.8.

Perhaps, this is why Kuldeep has become one of Kohli’s most trusted player, and he is rarely left out for any series. Speaking in an interview to news agency IANS, Kuldeep revealed how Kohli, the captain, motivated him and helped his game.

“If your captain believes in you, giving your best on the field becomes easy. From Virat, we learn a lot of things like how to manage difficult situations. He never fails to motivate young players,” the 25-year-old said.

“I remember when I was new in the team he backed me a lot. In fact, now also, he is always there for me. He always appreciates your skills and we have a great tuning together,” he further added.

Kuldeep further went on to reveal Kohli’s best quality. “The best quality of Virat is that he also understands the team and its player’s well which makes our job easy on field,” he said.

