Felt Ricky Ponting was like a father figure at Mumbai Indians, says Hardik Pandya

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 13:23 IST

Hardik Pandya’s journey to become a top rated international player for India started with his break out season for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Pandya has since represented India in all three formats and has been a key member of the team due to his all-round abilities.

Speaking about the influence of former MI coach Ricky Ponting on him, the Mumbai all-rounder said that he felt the Australian legend was like a father figure.

“Ricky Ponting was someone who looked after me the best. He looked after me like a child. I used to feel like he was my father figure there,” Hardik told Cricbuzz during a conversation with eminent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“Ricky taught me so many things, he taught me situations, he taught me mindset, how strong you should be.

“As a new boy in 2015, I used to sit next to the hoardings. Ricky used to sit down with me and speak about the game. (With all these conversations) I started learning quickly.”

Speaking about his teammate at both MI and the Indian team, Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya said that the pacer was someone who likes to be left alone and is very different from his personality.

“Jassi (Bumrah) is a very different character. He’s calm, but he’s someone who likes to be left alone. If he has to talk to someone then he’ll initiate the conversation,” Hardik said.

“I can never be like him even if I try. He’s knowledgeable, well-spoken, thinking 20 times before speaking. But he’s someone who I enjoy being with. We have got success together and have genuinely shared success,” he added.