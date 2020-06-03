Centre amends Essential Commodities Act, landmark decisions taken to benefit farmers

india

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:45 IST

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that three historic decisions have been taken in the field of agriculture during the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. “Firstly, we have made farmer friendly amendments to the Essential Commodities Act,” Javadekar said.

“Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, has approved historic amendment to Essential Commodities Act; regulatory environment liberalized for farmers through this. Landmark decisions to benefit farmers and transform the agriculture sector,” the minister added.

Javadekar’s comments came during a joint press briefing with Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday.

The minister explained how the Essential Commodities Act stopped the free flow of investment. “As a result of this, farmers will get good returns,” the minister said.

Under the proposed amendments, essentials like grains, oil, pulses, potatoes, onions have been excluded from the Essential Commodities Act, Javadekar said.