News updates from Hindustan Times: Formulate national plan to deal with Covid-19 crisis, Congress tells Centre and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:43 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Formulate national plan to deal with Covid-19 crisis: Congress to Centre

The Congress on Saturday said the government should frame a national plan for handling the Covid-19 crisis as required under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act of 2005. Read more.

After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday the government must act promptly and resolve the situation after Franklin Templeton closed six of its debt schemes in India, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

‘Entire city not a hotspot’: Delhi minister on easing lockdown rules

There are 92 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, but the entire city is not a hotspot, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain underlined on Saturday as the Centre relaxed lockdown rules. Read more.

HRD Minister to address parents’ concern regarding kid’s education through webinar, invites questions

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday called out parents to talk about their kids’ education, mental health, etc which has been a major concern for them during the lockdown. The minister said that he will be hosting a webinar soon to address the concerns of parents. Read more.

Happy birthday Arijit Singh: Fame Gurukul to rejected song in Saawariya, how he climbed the Bollywood ladder to success

With his smooth-as-butter voice and romantic ballads, Arijit Singh has been ruling Bollywood for a while now. Last year, the singer saw a high-point in his career, when he won the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the Padmaavat song Binte Dil. Read more.

‘Felt that I’m not good enough’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals Ravi Shastri’s advice that changed his career

Sachin Tendulkar is usually refered to as ‘god of cricket’ by the fans (specially Indian) due to his achievements in the sport. He has broken and made numerous cricketing records during his illustrious career. Read more.

More than 2.5 cr users without functional devices right now: ICEA pushes to make phones essentials

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said yesterday that an estimated four crore mobile phone users in India will be without handsets by May-end if the restrictions on sale of handsets and spare parts continue. Add to this around 2.5 crore people who are without functional devices right now. Read more.

Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani: Top 7 muses to designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and an ode to monumental dressing

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the masters of couture and one of the significant Indian design houses have played an important role in highlighting the glory of Indian embroidery art and techniques on a global scale. Read more.

Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April

Falling sales graph can be a major source of concern for car makers but April might well see the graph line down right at the bottom in a flat lifeless depiction of how hard Covid-19 has hit the Indian automotive industry. Read more.