HRD Minister to address parents’ concern regarding kid’s education through webinar, invites questions

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:23 IST

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday called out parents to talk about their kids’ education, mental health, etc which has been a major concern for them during the lockdown. The minister said that he will be hosting a webinar soon to address the concerns of parents.

Minister Pokhriyal urged parents to ask him questions related to their kid’s education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Parents, I will be hosting a webinar to hear and address all your concerns related to you kid's #education, mental health, etc.

So, let's talk! 💻

Please comment below the questions you want me to answer with the #EducationMinisterGoesLive

Will be sharing more details soon! pic.twitter.com/DHanE9oR0N — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 24, 2020

He asked parents to send their questions below in the comment section of his tweet with the #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

The details regarding the webinar will be updated soon.