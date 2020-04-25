HRD Minister to address parents’ concern regarding kid’s education through webinar, invites questions
Minister Pokhriyal urged parents to ask him questions related to their kid’s education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.education Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:23 IST
Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday called out parents to talk about their kids’ education, mental health, etc which has been a major concern for them during the lockdown. The minister said that he will be hosting a webinar soon to address the concerns of parents.
Minister Pokhriyal urged parents to ask him questions related to their kid’s education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
Parents, I will be hosting a webinar to hear and address all your concerns related to you kid's #education, mental health, etc.— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 24, 2020
So, let's talk! 💻
Please comment below the questions you want me to answer with the #EducationMinisterGoesLive
Will be sharing more details soon! pic.twitter.com/DHanE9oR0N
He asked parents to send their questions below in the comment section of his tweet with the #EducationMinisterGoesLive.
The details regarding the webinar will be updated soon.