e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HRD Minister to address parents’ concern regarding kid’s education through webinar, invites questions

HRD Minister to address parents’ concern regarding kid’s education through webinar, invites questions

Minister Pokhriyal urged parents to ask him questions related to their kid’s education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

education Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:23 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
         

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday called out parents to talk about their kids’ education, mental health, etc which has been a major concern for them during the lockdown. The minister said that he will be hosting a webinar soon to address the concerns of parents.

Minister Pokhriyal urged parents to ask him questions related to their kid’s education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.  

He asked parents to send their questions below in the comment section of his tweet with the #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

The details regarding the webinar will be updated soon.

top news
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News