Friday, Nov 01, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Gas chamber’: Arvind Kejriwal blames crop burning in neighbouring states for Delhi pollution and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:04 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Humayun tomb engulfed with dense haze and low visibility on Friday.
Humayun tomb engulfed with dense haze and low visibility on Friday.(Amal KS/HT Photo )
         

‘Gas chamber’: Arvind Kejriwal blames crop burning in neighbouring states for pollution in Delhi

In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Delhi has turned into a “gas chamber”, blaming stubble burning in neighbouring states for pollution in the national capital. Read more

Election Commission to announce Jharkhand assembly elections dates today

The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule of Jharkhand assembly elections on Friday evening.

In a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sunil Arora in New Delhi on October 23, state election officials had suggested conducting elections in three to five phases depending upon the availability of paramilitary forces. Read more

Indian adolescents not eating, exercising right: Niti Aayog report

Half of India’s 243 million adolescents, in the age group of 10-19 years, are thin, short, overweight or obese and suffer from ‘hidden hunger’, finds a report released by Niti Aayog on Thursday. Read more

Bangladesh cricketers train wearing mask as Delhi air quality dips further

Three cricketers of the Bangladesh cricket team and a support staff member were spotted wearing masks on Friday in the their training session ahead of the first T20I as Delhi’s air quality dipped to emergency levels, breaching the severe+ mark. Read more

The Current War movie review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland add Marvelous spark to thrilling period drama

The acne on Tom Holland’s face gives an indication of just how badly The Current War has been delayed.

But to discuss this film in any meaningful way, it is important to first establish some context. The Current War was shot back in 2016, and was one of the last casualties in the collapse of The Weinstein Company. Read more

Kannada Rajyotsava 2019: History and significance of Karnataka Foundation Day

The foundation day of any state is the day that celebrates the formation of the state, and the first day of November is celebrated as the foundation day of many states in India. This includes the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Read more

