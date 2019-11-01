Kannada Rajyotsava 2019: History and significance of Karnataka Foundation Day

more-lifestyle

The foundation day of any state is the day that celebrates the formation of the state, and the first day of November is celebrated as the foundation day of many states in India. This includes the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. This is also the foundation day for the Union Territories of Lakshwadeep, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar.

The foundation day of all these states and Union Territories is celebrated with a lot of grandeur in the respective regions, and the day is a celebration of the unity of the people of the state and is not a religious festival. The foundation day is usually a public holiday for the particular state that is celebrating it. State flags adorn the streets and official buildings of the state to celebrate foundation day.

In Karnataka, the foundation day is also called Karnataka Rajyotsava, and red and yellow state flags adorn the streets, houses and official buildings to celebrate the foundation of the state. The erstwhile state of Mysore which was an amalgamation of all Kannada speaking districts across South India was formed on November 1, 1956. However, in 1973, on November 1, state CM Devraj Arasu reorganised the state of Karnataka and is recognised as the foundation day of the state.

People sing the state anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, and the state government felicitates people who have made great contributions to the development of the state with the Rajyotsava Awards, which is the second-highest civilian honour in the state. The awards are given to people in the fields of literature, agriculture, environment, medicine, music, sports, yoga, films, television, education, journalism, social service, judiciary, among others.

This year the state is celebrating it’s 64th Karnataka Foundation Day and current Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be giving out the Rajyotsava award to 64 personalities across different categories.

