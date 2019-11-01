e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Election Commission to announce Jharkhand assembly elections dates today

The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule of Jharkhand assembly elections on Friday evening.

assembly-elections Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule of Jharkhand assembly elections on Friday evening.
The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule of Jharkhand assembly elections on Friday evening. (HT File Photo )
         

The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule of Jharkhand assembly elections on Friday evening.

In a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sunil Arora in New Delhi on October 23, state election officials had suggested conducting elections in three to five phases depending upon the availability of paramilitary forces.

“We were asked to give different scenario and force requirement for the upcoming assembly polls. We have given three possible scenarios of three, four and five-phase to conduct the elections, besides requirement of additional central armed police forces,” chief electoral officer (CEO), Jharkhand, Vinay Kumar Choubey had said.

A ECI team visited the state on October 17-18 during which the opposition parties had demanded that the polls be conducted in single phase or a maximum of two phases. However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the only party which demanded elections to be conducted in five phases.

The Jharkhand government had requested ECI to provide at least 250 companies of paramilitary forces to conducted forthcoming assembly polls.

Elections to the 81 assembly constituencies were held in five phases between November 25 and December 20 in 2014.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:42 IST

tags
top news
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, two-day waiver of $20 fee: Pak PM
Kartarpur pilgrims won’t need passports, two-day waiver of $20 fee: Pak PM
Cow shed, GPS trackers for cattle proposed at IIT-Bombay. This is why
Cow shed, GPS trackers for cattle proposed at IIT-Bombay. This is why
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Sehwag is Sehwag: Rohit on comparisons with former India opener
Sehwag is Sehwag: Rohit on comparisons with former India opener
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets PM Modi, pays tribute to Gandhi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets PM Modi, pays tribute to Gandhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News