News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt draws aggressive containment strategy to check spread of Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:09 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt draws aggressive containment strategy to check spread of Covid-19

The government has drawn out a containment plan as clusters posing high risk of further spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 have emerged in several states.

How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight

A group of senior bureaucrats has held six meetings with international organisations, over 40 NGOs and several industry bodies in just six days since its formation, highlighting the sense of urgency in the Narendra Modi government to tackle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Trump urges PM Modi to lift export hold on anti-malaria drug for Covid-19 treatment

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release orders placed by the United States with Indian pharmaceutical companies for hydroxychloroquine doses, which he has personally touted as a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus.

Father-son duo recreates Ratatouille scene. “Just like the movie” say netizens

Remember the irritated dad who had to dress up as Anton Ego, the character of a grumpy food critic from the movie Ratatouille? He's back with another episode and it's a perfect recreation of a scene from the movie. This time, however, he's not alone. Posted on TikTok, the clip has swiftly gone viral and it may give you the perfect dose of laughter for the day.

Amazon to postpone Prime Day 2020 to August due to Covid-19

Amazon is likely to postpone its annual sales event, Prime Day 2020, owing to the coronavirus outbreak at countries around the world.

Coronavirus outbreak: Piggy bank donations for PM’s relief fund

Delhiite Rakshita Sharma, 14, has been saving money for a year to buy a reading gadget. But, when PM Modi asked citizens to donate to PM CARES for the pandemic relief, she didn't think twice before donating all her savings.