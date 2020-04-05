Father-son duo recreates Ratatouille scene. “Just like the movie” say netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:33 IST

Remember the irritated dad who had to dress up as Anton Ego, the character of a grumpy food critic from the movie Ratatouille? He’s back with another episode and it’s a perfect recreation of a scene from the movie. This time, however, he’s not alone. Posted on TikTok, the clip has swiftly gone viral and it may give you the perfect dose of laughter for the day.

The clip starts with the son pursuing his father to transform into the popular character yet again, only to be firmly turned down. But after a hilarious scene transition, the dad is seen dressed us as the cartoon character. However, now the dad convinces the son to dress up like the protagonist of the movie, Linguini and the son obliges.

Then the father-son duo recreates a popular scene from the movie where Ego tastes the Ratatouille made by the mouse chef. The clip ends with the dad perfectly delivering the dialogue, “My compliments to the chef,” and giving a wide grin.

Check out the video:

Posted on April 4, the clip has garnered over 14.5 million views and 4.1 million likes along with tons of amused comments from netizens.

“You guys should start doing this regularly, nailed it!” says a Tiktok user. “100% match. You guys have to be hired by Disney for a live action,” comments another. “Expressions of your dad are truly straight out of the movie,” writes a third. “Are you telling me this is not Anton Ego?” asks a fourth jokingly.

What do you think of this perfect cosplay?