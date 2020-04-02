This dad’s transformation into a cartoon character has netizens in splits. Can you guess which one?

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:48 IST

A TikTok video featuring the transformation of a father is wowing netizens. The video features an over enthusiastic son and a slightly annoyed but kind of accepting-his-fate father. The son makes his dad transform into a much loved character of a popular animated film and chances are it will make you laugh too.

Posted by TikTok user Joe Mele, the clip shows the son talking about how many have said that his father looks like Ego, the food critic from the film Ratatouille. The man shows a picture of the character and then the drama unfolds.

Part by part, the dad is seen transforming into the character. First he’s made to wear similar clothes, is forced to make his hair like Ego and is even made to wear some makeup. You’ve got to give it to the dad for accepting all the demands even if it’s with an annoyed face.

In the end, with the makeover complete, the son asks one last favour of his dad - he has to copy the exact expression of the character shown in the picture. And with that final reveal, even we can’t help agree with the caption!

“Dad absolutely nailed it!” he writes.

Check out the hilarious transformation, and don’t miss out the dad’s solemn expressions.

The video has gone viral with over 10.9 million likes and tons of amused comments from netizens. “OMG!! I almost mistook him for the real Ego,” writes a surprised TikTok user. “Absolutely no! ....but then he does it,” jokes another. “Make a second movie with him please Disney,” says a third. “His personality is also accurate,” points out a fourth.

What do you think of this doppelganger of this fictional food critic?