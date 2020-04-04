Coronavirus outbreak: Piggy bank donations for PM’s relief fund

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:37 IST

Delhiite Rakshita Sharma, 14, has been saving money for a year to buy a reading gadget. But, when PM Modi asked citizens to donate to PM CARES for the pandemic relief, she didn’t think twice before donating all her savings. Young individuals like her have been setting unprecedented examples by donating money and propagating compassion.

“Rakshita chose to walk and save the money that I gave her for rickshaw fares to reach her tuition. She has donated that money now,” says Jyotsna, her mother.

Recently, the PM tweeted about Reveda Bhatt, 11, from Dehradun, who gave three years’ pocket money that she had saved to buy toys. “Toys se zyada logon ki jaan important hai,” says Bhatt, adding, “Mere contribution ko poor people ko dena taki woh food, clothes aur medicines lele.” She previously met the PM when her parents raised funds for the 2013 Kedarnath flash flood victims.

Dehradun’s Abhinav Sharma, 15, has written to the PM, requesting him to ask all religious trusts to contribute to fight Covid-19. “I’ve also written to various religious trusts in Maharashtra and Kerala, asking them to donate to relief aids. God ko paise ki zaroorat nahi hai, lekin insaan ko toh hai...,” he adds.

aprajita.sharad@hindustantimes.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter