News updates from Hindustan Times: GST collection in November likely to hit Rs 1 lakh crore and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:21 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

GST collection in November likely to hit Rs 1 lakh crore

GST revenue for November is being compiled and preliminary estimates indicate it is likely to touch Rs 1 lakh crore, one person said. A formal announcement of the revenue numbers is expected next week. Read more

9 people killed, 3 injured after plane crashes in US state

Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press that the Pilatus PC-12 had 12 people on board when it crashed at about 12:30 pm Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain. Read more

‘We don’t want to do anything to jeopardise the security of India’:Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the island nation and India should put behind them the misunderstandings of the past and move ahead. Read more

‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped, killed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad vet’s uncle said that in their community, when an unmarried girl dies, she is symbolically married to a tree before being cremated. “However we couldn’t even follow those rituals. All I can do is pray for her soul.” Read more

‘Gangster Bajaj’ to ‘Reformed Ranjit’: A rebel who found his cause

The life of Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Punjab FC, who ignited a mini-revolution in Indian football during his journey from ‘Gangster Bajaj’ to ‘Reformed Ranjit’. Read more

Dabangg 3 new song Munna Badnaam Hua: Salman Khan matches steps with Prabhudeva, Warina Hussain makes a surprise appearance.

After teasing fans with stills and video teaser over past few days, Salman Khan finally launched the video song, Munna Badnaam Hua from his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The song features Loveyatri star Warina Hussain alongside Salman and Prabhudeva. The song is a spin off the 2010 hit song Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg that featured Malaika Arora. Watch

How to practise safe sex in your 20s, avoid STDs

Of the many initiatives taken up by the World Health Organisation a very important campaign is World AIDS Day which is observed every year on December 1. The initiative aims to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS among the global population. Read more