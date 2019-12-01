e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

9 people killed, 3 injured after plane crashes in US state

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the plane crash.

world Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:39 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Chamberlain, South Dakota
Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press that the Pilatus PC-12 had 12 people on board when it crashed at about 12:30 pm Saturday
Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press that the Pilatus PC-12 had 12 people on board when it crashed at about 12:30 pm Saturday(Pilatusaircraft.com/ Representative Image)
         

Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press that the Pilatus PC-12 had 12 people on board when it crashed at about 12:30 pm Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed in the crash and three were injured. The plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the plane crash.

Knudson says the NTSB will investigate the crash, but inclement weather in the area is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.

tags
top news
The big 5 who will help run Maharashthra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s show
The big 5 who will help run Maharashthra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s show
‘Don’t want to do anything to jeopardise security of India’:Sri Lanka Prez
‘Don’t want to do anything to jeopardise security of India’:Sri Lanka Prez
Maharashtra government, BJP face off over Assembly Speaker’s election today
Maharashtra government, BJP face off over Assembly Speaker’s election today
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
Sudesh Mahto: Man who wants to be a kingmaker in Jharkhand
Sudesh Mahto: Man who wants to be a kingmaker in Jharkhand
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
India, Japan holds foreign, defence ministerial dialogue in Delhi
India, Japan holds foreign, defence ministerial dialogue in Delhi
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News