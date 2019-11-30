e-paper
World AIDs Day 2019: How to practise safe sex in your 20s, avoid STDs

World Aids Day 2019: It is always important to take the right precautions and ensure you maintain healthy sexual health, no matter what age. Read on and stay safe!

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 30, 2019 17:51 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times
World Aids Day 2019: On this World AIDs Day, we share with you tips to take care of your sexual health in your 20s.
World Aids Day 2019: On this World AIDs Day, we share with you tips to take care of your sexual health in your 20s.(Unsplash)
         

Of the many initiatives taken up by the World Health Organisation a very important campaign is World AIDS Day which is observed every year on December 1. The initiative aims to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS among the global population. On this day awareness is spread about the condition and methods of prevention, treatment and care are shared around the world. World AIDs Day has become one of the most recognised international health days.

On this World AIDs Day, we share with you tips to take care of your sexual health in your 20s, which can be quite a sexually adventurous time for most youth. But it is always important to take the right precautions and ensure you maintain healthy sexual health, no matter what age. Read on and stay safe!

Practice safe sex: It is extremely important to practice safe sex to avoid getting sexually transmitted diseases like herpes, chlamydia and gonorrhea. Condoms are the best way to practice safe sex, but they don’t rule out the possibility of getting infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to cervical cancer.

ALSO READ:Masturbation myths, sexologists on how much is too much, it’s ill effects and more

Regular screening tests: The best way to find out if you have an infection is to get yourself tested, because most of the times the symptoms aren’t recognisable. Precaution is better than cure, but most of the infections if caught early are treatable.

Right contraception: Condoms, contraceptive pills, intra-uterine devices (IUDs), cervical rings, patches, etc, are all examples of contraceptive methods. There is none which is better than the other, choose the one that works best for you based on your needs. and when you’re planning on getting pregnant, you can speak with you gynaecologist on how and when to stop using your contraceptives and figure out the safest time to start trying to conceive.

Be open about sexual issues: Your youth is when you explore your sexual identity, so it is best to discuss your issues and get your questions answered, whether it’s about transgender, lesbian, or bisexual health issues, it is best to talk with your doctor or a psychologist. And it is important to know that your needs are important and there is nothing to be ashamed about in that, So recognise your needs, so that you can make the right choices.

