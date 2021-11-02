News updates from Hindustan Times: Guyana recognises Covaxin, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Guyana recognises Covaxin; Indian high commission hails ‘important step’

The South American nation of Guyana is the latest to recognise Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Indian high commission to the country announced on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the high commission, based in the capital city of Georgetown, described this is an ‘important step' in ties between the two countries. Read more

'God decides your destiny': Yuvraj Singh drops bombshell, hints at return to 'pitch hopefully in February'

In 2019 June, India's star allrounder Yuvraj Singh shocked the world when he came out for a press conference and announced his international retirement. The left-handed batsman was regarded as one of the top batsmen in the world at the time, and while he was in and out of the team at the time, and his best years were behind him, many believed that the Yuvraj still may get to play one more series and announce his retirement in style. Read more

Shilpa Shetty shares note after Raj Kundra goes off social media: ‘Great loss can push us into place we never imagined’

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram Stories to share an excerpt from a book on the ‘wilderness of intuition’. Her note comes shortly after her husband Raj Kundra deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Read more

Diwali 2021: Shilpa Shetty wishes for ‘positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles’

The festival of lights is almost here. Every year, Diwali is celebrated around October or November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4. The festival of lights marks the invitation of wealth and prosperity to come home. The houses deck up in colours and lights and people are filled with happiness. Read more

Bookings for 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio now open. Here are the details

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is all set to hit Indian roads in its latest avataar and the company on Tuesday announced it has opened bookings for the vehicle at ₹11,000. 2021 Maruti Celerio promises to have a number of significant updates, from its exterior design to cabin comfort as well as feature list. Read more

PM Modi, UK’s Boris Johnson hold bilateral talks at COP26 I Key Highlights

At COP26, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to work closely with the UK in various areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the UK PM Boris Johnson. Both discussed several regional, global issues including Afghanistan, counter terrorism and Indo-Pacific. Watch more

