News updates from Hindustan Times| HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22

HAL’s order books are empty beyond 2021-22 and new orders from the armed forces are critical for continuity in production. It needs fresh orders for fighter jets, trainers and helicopters fast to prevent a complete halt of production at its facilities. Read more here.

Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS

The newly-created department of military affairs, headed by the chief of defence staff (CDS), will be staffed with two joint secretaries, 13 deputy secretaries and 25 under secretaries. Read more here.

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha TV merger targets rebranding, better programmes

The proposed merger of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels could lead to a rebranded new entity that will ensure live telecast from both Houses when Parliament is in session. Read more here.

Why it is essential to have women at the table

Women see things differently, have their own perspective based on their struggles to ascension. To exclude them from crucial meetings is to shut out the voices of nearly half of our population. Read more here.

‘My best chance of qualifying for Olympics,’ says Sai Praneeth

After missing out on two previous Olympic Games—2012 London and 2016 Rio— India shuttler B Sai Praneeth has just one target, 2020 Tokyo. Read more here.

Suniel Shetty denies interfering with daughter Athiya’s Motichoor Chaknachoor: ‘Both producer and I know who is lying’

Producers of Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) accused actor Suniel Shetty of “interfering” in daughter Athiya Shetty’s film, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But, instead of defending himself, he decided to stay mum on the issue. Read more here.