e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times| HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22 and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22 and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 09:00 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The 19 seater HAL Dornier aircraft for maritime surveillance and coast guard duties were built by HAL.
The 19 seater HAL Dornier aircraft for maritime surveillance and coast guard duties were built by HAL. (hal-india.co.in)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22

HAL’s order books are empty beyond 2021-22 and new orders from the armed forces are critical for continuity in production. It needs fresh orders for fighter jets, trainers and helicopters fast to prevent a complete halt of production at its facilities. Read more here.

Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS

The newly-created department of military affairs, headed by the chief of defence staff (CDS), will be staffed with two joint secretaries, 13 deputy secretaries and 25 under secretaries. Read more here.

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha TV merger targets rebranding, better programmes

The proposed merger of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels could lead to a rebranded new entity that will ensure live telecast from both Houses when Parliament is in session. Read more here.

Why it is essential to have women at the table

Women see things differently, have their own perspective based on their struggles to ascension. To exclude them from crucial meetings is to shut out the voices of nearly half of our population. Read more here.

‘My best chance of qualifying for Olympics,’ says Sai Praneeth

After missing out on two previous Olympic Games—2012 London and 2016 Rio— India shuttler B Sai Praneeth has just one target, 2020 Tokyo. Read more here.

Suniel Shetty denies interfering with daughter Athiya’s Motichoor Chaknachoor: ‘Both producer and I know who is lying’

Producers of Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) accused actor Suniel Shetty of “interfering” in daughter Athiya Shetty’s film, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But, instead of defending himself, he decided to stay mum on the issue. Read more here.

tags
top news
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
10 bodies pulled out, many still inside in UP bus fire accident
10 bodies pulled out, many still inside in UP bus fire accident
HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22
HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22
Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS
Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS
PM Modi begins two-day visit to Kolkata, to inaugurate 4 revamped buildings
PM Modi begins two-day visit to Kolkata, to inaugurate 4 revamped buildings
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news