RS, LS TV merger targets rebranding, better programmes

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 05:27 IST

The proposed merger of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels could lead to a rebranded new entity that will ensure live telecast from both Houses when Parliament is in session, at least two members of the panel that is looking into the modalities of this amalgamation said on Friday, adding that it may also recommend news and current affairs programmes to make the network more suitable in a competitive market.

The six-member panel, headed by Prasar Bharati chairperson A Surya Prakash, is looking at different options to roll out the merger that would entail measures to save money while ensuring high quality in telecast and programmes.

The panel has already held seven meetings, including one with a dozen lawmakers. Surya Prakash and other members have also visited the different sites and facilities currently used by the two channels.

While Lok Sabha TV operates from a few premises including a Lutyens bungalow on Mahadeb Road and a part of Parliament’s library building.

Rajya Sabha TV has a big station in an NDMC commercial complex for which it has to pay a rent of Rs 15 to Rs 16 crore in a year.

“The rent would have been doubled. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu personally intervened and got a nearly 50% discount,” said a senior Rajya Sabha official.

When the panel had a meeting with MPs of both Houses, many lawmakers were keen to know if there would be just one channel and what would happen during the session.

A Parliament functionary said deliberations are on about how to ensure simultaneous telecast of proceedings. One of the ideas is to retain the existing channels — Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV — under a common hierarchy.

The other idea is to have just one channel and during the session, simultaneous telecast would be made possible with the help of Doordarshan, which means in the off-session period, only one channel will function for the coverage of different issues related to Parliament.

The panel, according to functionaries, is also deliberating on how to make it a more attractive channel and the hierarchy to be followed.

According to one person in the know of things, there might be a lean management structure at the top, with two editors for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. There would be news coordinators, anchors as well as reporters and other staff under the two editors.

The report of the panel is expected to be submitted this month to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Lok Sabha TV (LSTV) started as a dedicated channel for the lower House in 2006 and replaced Doordarshan’s coverage of the sessions.

Then Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee wanted the House to have its own channel. Later, Rajya Sabha TV was launched. Only these two channels have the right to telecast House proceedings live.