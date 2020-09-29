News updates from Hindustan Times: IAF chief says ‘No war, No peace in Ladakh’ amid tensions with China and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No war, no peace in Ladakh,’ says IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said the security scenario along the country’s northern borders was at “an uneasy, no war-no peace status” and the Indian military was prepared for any eventuality, amid heightened military tensions with China in the sensitive Ladakh sector where both armies have made arrangements for a long haul. Read more

On Amnesty row, minister quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend Centre

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday refuted allegations by Amnesty International that it had to wind up its operations in India because of a witch hunt by the government and said the organisation was receiving funds from abroad in contravention of the Indian laws. Read more

Covid-19: Key highlights of second sero-survey findings

The Indian Medical Research Council released the findings of the second nationwide sero-survey on Tuesday. During the briefing, ICMR’s Director General Balram Bhargava said that the objective of the survey was to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection among individuals aged 10 years and above. Read more

India among worst performing economies in world; stimulus inadequate: Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday said India is among the worst performing economies in the world and the government’s economic stimulus was inadequate to tackle the problem. He, however, said that the country will see a revival in growth in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal. Read more

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: ‘Batting for 2 minutes is nothing,’ Pietersen and Gavaskar not happy with Mumbai’s tactics in Super Over

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash held on Monday was one of the most fiercely fought battles in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest was tied after 40 overs and led to the second Super Over of the season which Virat Kohli & Co won on the last ball. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs, had been doing so prior to meeting Rhea Chakraborty: lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Manishinde, during her bail hearing before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday has said that Sushant Singh Rajput had been consuming drugs since before he met her. Sushant died on June 14, and Rhea has been accused by his father of abetting his suicide. Read more

Fascinating story reveals where Google got its iconic name from

It’s been 22 years for Google. The search engine was created in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin and to mark two decades and two years of existence, the company shared an interesting doodle on its homepage. Read more

‘Last year Republicans blasted me for a $250 haircut’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls out Donald Trump for writing off $70,000 hairstyling bill as business expense

There are many things that are controversial when it comes to the present President of the United States: Donald Trump, and everything he does, says or tweets makes instant headlines. Trump’s physical appearance, other than his questionable policies, has also been the subject of scrutiny. Read more

Passenger left his bag in a taxi, what happened next was very sweet

Small acts of kindness can go a long way. Being at the giving or receiving end of a friendly deed can be quite a pleasurable experience. Similarly, hearing or reading about such instances can also fill one up with a sense of hope and joy. Read more