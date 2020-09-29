IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: ‘Batting for 2 minutes is nothing,’ Pietersen and Gavaskar not happy with Mumbai’s tactics in Super Over

cricket

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash held on Monday was one of the most fiercely fought battles in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest was tied after 40 overs and led to the second Super Over of the season which Virat Kohli & Co won on the last ball.

RCB scored 201 in the first innings and MI levelled the score as Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard took the control and garnered 79 runs in the last 4 overs. Later, when the team got into the Super Over, the management decided not to send Kishan to bat. This move didn’t work well and MI could only score 7 runs off the six balls.

Commentators Kevin Pietersen and Sunil Gavaskar weren’t pleased to see Ishan sitting at the dugout and not coming out to bat. Pietersen recalled the mistake Kings XI Punjab made against Delhi Capitals, by sending in Nicholas Pooran instead of Mayank Agarwal, who had scored 89 in the match.

“He (Ishan Kishan) has to be incredibly exhausted and tired to have not batted in that Super over. I think Mumbai missed a trick, I’m sorry but with that smaller boundary, batting for 2 minutes is nothing. I’m not criticising him but the decision not for him to bat. We saw when Mayank Agarwal didn’t do it the other night (KXIP vs DC in Match 2) and Kings XI lost the contest,” Pietersen said while commentating.

Gavaskar echoed Pietersen’s sentiments, stating that Ishan Kishan should’ve batted.

“There’s not much time in a Super Over to plan anything. If it was a 40-over game, Ishan Kishan would still want to go out and bat because form is such a fickle thing, it can go just like that. So yes, I think he should have come in because it was a matter of just 6 deliveries,” Gavaskar said.

Later in the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma revealed why that decision was taken. He stated that Ishan was drained after his innings and didn’t look comfortable so the management decided not to send him.