DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Will Kane Williamson return for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Delhi Capitals will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad after picking up a 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be entering the contest after losing by 7 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. DC are riding high with two wins, while SRH are in all sorts of troubles with two losses. There is a chance that SRH will be making a few changes in the team and the addition of Kane Williamson is likely going to be one of them. DC, on other hand, could also think of making a chance to fit in Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI, who at the moment, has been on the sidelines.

18:25 hrs IST Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad - What do the numbers tell Stats and Trivia – 1. Amit Mishra needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. 2. Bhuvneshwar averages 43 against DC, his worst against any current IPL team. 3. Ajinkya Rahane needs 12 more runs to reach 5000 runs in T20s. He will be the 10th Indian to the milestone





18:11 hrs IST Will Kane Williamson return for SRH? Kane Williamson is likely to make a return for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and he will be eager to make an impression. Williamson will provide much-needed stability in SRH’s middle-order.





18:05 hrs IST Will Ajinkya Rahane make debut for DC? Ajinkya Rahane made a move for Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals this season, but has been benched so far. Will he make his debut for DC? The fans would certainly hope so. He could provide much stability in the middle-order which DC really need.





18:00 hrs IST IPL: SRH Predicted XI against DC SRH Predicted XI against DC: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan





17:55 hrs IST DC Predicted XI against SRH DC Predicted XI against SRH: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma





17:48 hrs IST Amit Mishra on his Indian team run “I don’t know if I am underrated. I used to think too much earlier, so mind used to get diverted, now I just focus on my job,” he said in an online press conference ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday. “To be honest, I didn’t get what I should have but it’s okay. People know who is Amit Mishra. That’s is enough for me. I have to focus on my cricket and bowling so that is what I do,” he conceded, touching upon the disappointment of not turning up more for India.” READ MORE





17:42 hrs IST DC vs SRH - Some more head to head stats Matches won by DC: 6 Matches won by SRH: 9 Matched played in India: 14 (DC 6, SRH 8) Matches played in UAE: 1 (DC 0, SRH 1) DC average score against SRH: 154 SRH average score against DC: 146 Most runs for DC: 328 (Rishabh Pant) Most runs for SRH: 329 (David Warner) Most wickets for DC: 6 (Amit Mishra) Most wickets for SRH: 11 (Bhuveshwar Kumar) Most catches for DC: 5 (Shreyas Iyer) Most catches for SRH: 6 (David Warner)





17:35 hrs IST Will Sandeep Lamichhane be in action tonight? Sandeep Lamichhane has a huge following on social media. Will he be in action tonight for Delhi Capitals? Are you talking about this? @Sandeep25 😋#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli https://t.co/s42b3pRQN9 pic.twitter.com/lx1B0DZiJn — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 29, 2020





17:31 hrs IST Amit Mishra on DC coach Ricky Ponting “If a player is getting overconfident, Ricky would remind them to not be so and if a player is low, Ponting would make sure he boosts them up and he knows exactly what to say. The best thing about him is he is a positive speaker, never heard him saying a single negative thing. Hence, the team atmosphere has had a positive impact because of him” - Amit Mishra, DC spinner, is impressed with Ricky Ponting’s man-management skills.”





17:29 hrs IST Interesting stats - DC vs SRH 1) SRH are on a five-match losing streak 2) Rishabh Pant has a strike-rate of 250 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3) Rishabh Pant has been dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumara only once





17:26 hrs IST Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Squads Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad





17:22 hrs IST DC vs SRH: Head to head Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Matches: 15 SRH Won: 9 DC Won: 6



