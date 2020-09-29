IPL 2020: ‘Didn’t get what I should have’ - IPL’s second-highest wicket-taker disappointed with India career

cricket

He is the second-highest Indian Premier League wicket-taker behind Lasith Malinga, and one of the best spinners in the history of IPL (if not the best). But when it comes to representing his country at the highest level, Amit Mishra has always been given a short rope. Since the start of the IPL, Mishra has been one of the few consistent performers for the Delhi franchise.

He has constantly troubled the opposition batsmen (including international stars) with his line and variations. He is a veteran in the IPL with 148 matches and 157 wickets, and the Delhi-based franchise has always trusted Mishra to deliver the goods for them in crunch situations.

Despite being one of the most highly rated leg-spinners in the country, Mishra has played not more than 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India. His last Test and ODI appearance came back in 2016.

Mishra looked back on his international career, saying he has stopped thinking about why he didn’t get what he “should have” and is content with the name he made for himself.

“I don’t know if I am underrated. I used to think too much earlier, so mind used to get diverted, now I just focus on my job,” he said in an online press conference ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.

“To be honest, I didn’t get what I should have but it’s okay. People know who is Amit Mishra. That’s is enough for me. I have to focus on my cricket and bowling so that is what I do,” he conceded, touching upon the disappointment of not turning up more for India.

Mishra, 37, congratulated fellow Haryana-lad Rahul Tewatia for the hurricane half-century that helped Rajasthan Royals to an improbable win on Sunday and became a talking point. Mishra said Tewatia surpassed expectations with his magical knock. The two played together for the Capitals in the 2018 season.

“He has been focussing on his batting. The way he played yesterday it is good for the future of Haryana. I want him to keep performing like this in future,” Mishra said.

“I had a little bit of expectation that he can but I didn’t expect that he will go on to play the innings he actually did. Sometimes your focus is so much, things start happening as you want. It was an innings which we don’t see often. It is one of the best innings of his life so far.”

