IPL 2020: DC Predicted XI vs SRH - Should Capitals risk tweaking winning combination to include Ajinkya Rahane?

cricket

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:14 IST

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) had a dream start to their Indian Premier League 2020 campaign in UAE. They began their journey by thrashing Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over and then they thumped Chennai Super Kings comfortably by 44 runs. These back-to-back victories have propelled DC to the top position on the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of +1.10.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad - What do the numbers tell

Iyer’s boys have ticked almost all the boxes so far this IPL season. However, there remains a major concern which needs to be sorted. There have been several voices rising on the role of Ajinkya Rahane who is yet to represent his new franchise. Rahane can be given a run if the management wishes to alter the eleven in their next fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. But from the looks of it, it seems Ponting won’t tinker much.

Also Read | All eyes on Williamson’s return as Sunrisers Hyderabad hope to prevent hat-trick of defeats

So, here’s DC Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against SRH:

1. Prithvi Shaw: The gritty young opener was unfortunate in the first game. However, he came back strong against CSK and slammed a half-century against MS Dhoni’s army. The way he performed against CSK, he clarified his intentions that he is all set to roll.

2. Shikhar Dhawan: Beginning the season with a duck, Dhawan tried to pull it back against Chennai. He played a decent knock but needs to get big scores under his belt in order to set a good foundation for the team. The presence of Ajinkya Rahane will act as a motivator to fight for his slot.

3. Shimron Hetmyer: The dynamic Caribbean hard-hitter couldn’t do much in the series opener and didn’t get a chance to bat in the next match. He definitely would be waiting for his chance to prove his mettle in Delhi colours.

4. Shreyas Iyer (Captain): The skipper has been in a good form lately but missed out on getting a big score under his belt. He has been decent with the bat in last two games, yet, a responsible knock is expected, where he can finish the job for the team.

5. Rishabh Pant: The young wicketkeeper-batsman has played anchor in last two innings and also worked well behind the stumps. However, his explosive fireworks are still awaited.

6. Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder is certainly Delhi’s dark horse who had saved them against KXIP. Stoinis has been responsible on the field so far and can be a game-changer against Sunrisers.

7. Axar Patel: Apart from bowling economic spells, Patel has the calibre to deliver with the bat in the lower middle-order during crunch situation. So far, he has been handy and can be utilized for yet another face-off.

8. Amit Mishra: One of the most experienced bowlers in the Delhi camp, Mishra wasn’t that effective against Chennai the other day. However, he can be tried for yet another game to fulfil the requirement of a leg spinner.

9. Ishant Sharma: The Indian speedster would be eagerly waiting to go out and express himself. He can be inducted in place of Avesh Khan who turned out to be quite expensive in the previous clash.

10.Kagiso Rabada: The SA speedster has been in red-hot form and is the go-to bowler in the Delhi outfit. With five wickets in his kitty, he is currently the highest wicket-taker of the team.

11. Anrich Nortje: Another South African pacer in the line-up who has backed-up Rabada in the setup. Nortje may have failed to pick wickets in the opener but he improved his figures against Chennai – returning with the figure of 2/21 in 4 overs.