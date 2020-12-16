e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in south India and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in south India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 08:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in south India till December 22 (ANI File Photo)
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in south India till December 22 (ANI File Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry; spell to last till Dec 22: IMD

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala will experience heavy rainfall for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its weather forecast. Read more

Delhi minimum temperature rises slightly, cold day conditions likely to persist

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius (until 6.30am ) today, around 2 degrees higher than Tuesday’s minimum of 4.1 degrees C. Read more

Ajinkya Rahane’s great captaincy test

Cricket rarely remembers the vice-captain. Think Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir or Rohit Sharma, exemplary batsmen who also happened to be the deputy at different times. Now think Ajinkya Rahane, India’s current vice-captain. Read more

Enraged Tom Cruise threatens to fire Mission Impossible 7 crew in leaked audio tirade, listen here

An audio clip of actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on set of Mission Impossible 7 has been leaked. Cruise lost his cool after noticing a lapse in social distancing on set, and threatened to fire those allegedly flouting rules. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 4k baggy T-shirt at the beach makes a strong case for comfy clothing

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has a certain elan about her. Within a small period of time, the Dhadak actor has made a name for not just her acting skills, but also her dressing sense. Read more

Customer leaves $5,000 tip for waitress, restaurant shares ‘thank you’ post

With the festive season upon us, many are feeling jolly and generous. This notion stands particularly true for a customer of an Italian restaurant Anthony’s At Paxon in Pennsylvania, US. Read more

Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory

The Union government commented on the possibility of side-effects from Covid-19 vaccine. The government said that ‘adverse’ reactions can’t be ruled out when vaccination starts. Watch

tags
top news
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
Nitish Kumar government approves free coronavirus vaccine for all in Bihar
Nitish Kumar government approves free coronavirus vaccine for all in Bihar
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Delhi minimum temperature rises slightly, cold day conditions likely to persist
Delhi minimum temperature rises slightly, cold day conditions likely to persist
Covid-19: Why India is on the right track now
Covid-19: Why India is on the right track now
Gennova Pharmaceuticals gets nod for trials, Moderna candidate deemed safe
Gennova Pharmaceuticals gets nod for trials, Moderna candidate deemed safe
‘Among top-three cricketers in planet’: Warne wants Ind star back in Tests
‘Among top-three cricketers in planet’: Warne wants Ind star back in Tests
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In