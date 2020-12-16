Enraged Tom Cruise threatens to fire Mission Impossible 7 crew in leaked audio tirade, listen here

hollywood

An audio clip of actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on set of Mission Impossible 7 has been leaked. Cruise lost his cool after noticing a lapse in social distancing on set, and threatened to fire those allegedly flouting rules.

The tirade -- around two minutes long -- was first posted by The Sun, and you can listen to it here. The report notes that the actor, who is also a producer on the Mission Impossible franchise, noticed two crew members standing in close proximity to each other near a computer monitor.

“We are the gold standard,” he can be heard yelling in the leaked clip. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m***********s. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

He continued, “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f**king movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone.”

“Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” Cruise continued. “That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

Mission Impossible 7 was in production when the pandemic hit. It was one of the first major films to resume filming when restrictions were eased by governments. The film has been shot in Italy, Norway, and is currently filming in the UK. Production was shut down in Italy recently when 12 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mission Impossible 7 also stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vaness Kirby and others. The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and set to release on November 19, 2021.

