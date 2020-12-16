Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 4k baggy T-shirt at the beach makes a strong case for comfy clothing

fashion-and-trends

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has a certain elan about her. Within a small period of time, the Dhadak actor has made a name for not just her acting skills, but also her dressing sense. Be it a quirky top-to-bottom 70s vibe denim outfit, a date-night dress or just a casual outerwear look for a day at the beach, the actor makes everything work.

Recently, the 23-year-old was seen having a fun day at the beach. Barefoot on the sand, with a gorgeous sunset in the background, it was evident that Janhvi was having a gala time. However, it was her easy-breezy outfit that caught everyone’s attention and we cannot say that we blame them.

The combination of baggy T-shirt and matching shorts was the perfect outfit for a day at the beach. Janhvi opted to wear a baggy blue, pink and yellow smiley tie-dye T-shirt. She completed the co-ord set with a matching pair of baggy shorts and we love the fun outfit. The actor opted to go sans-makeup and looked radiant.

She was seen wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings and left her wavy hair down. The actor also took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of the fun day with her fans. The images were captioned, “the beach is fun,” and we agree with her.

If you also want to amp up your outerwear look and add this co-ord set to your collection, we have news for you. Janhvi’s clothes are by the brand ChinaTown Market and a similar comfy T-shirt will cost you Rs 3,800.

Janhvi’s T-shirt is worth Rs 3,800. ( Chinatownmarket.com )

Check out some of Janhvi’s other looks that left us speechless:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is now gearing up for her upcoming projects which include Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

