Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 824 dress shows how to do date-night look right

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 11:08 IST

Looking for a breezy dress that is perfect for an afternoon brunch and can also be worn during date night? Janhvi Kapoor has THE outfit for you. The Dhadak actor, during an advertisement shoot, was seen in a beautiful yellow dress and it is a must-have.

The 23-year-old looked like a ray of sunshine in her outfit and we cannot help but swoon. The spaghetti strap dress that she wore had a plunging neckline. The backless dress even featured overlapping details in front, adding that extra oomph to her ensemble. The high-waist mini dress flaunted Janhvi’s silhouette.

The bright yellow dress with the white polka dot made for a perfect summer dress. To accessorise the look, Janhvi opted for multiple delicate gold neckpieces and chunky statement bracelets. She completed the outfit with a pastel-coloured side-sling bag and keeping in tune with the colours of her dress, she went with a pair of white strappy heels.

Janhvi Kapoor in yellow dress ( Instagram )

Janhvi also kept her makeup minimal and we second her decision. She was seen wearing a subtle pink lipstick which was teamed with on-point eyeliner and mascara-clad eyelashes. The actor even let her middle-parted slightly wavy hair down and it looked stunning.

Janhvi Kapoor in yellow dress ( Instagram )

However, if you also adore this dress and would want to add it to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The dress is by the fast-fashion brand Shein, which is not available in India anymore and Janhvi’s dress is worth Rs 824. Yes, you read that right.

Janhvi’s dress is worth Rs 824 ( Shein.in )

The actor regularly proves that she is comfortable with any and every type of attire. Be a sexy evening gown or an Indian outfit, Janhvi can slay them all with equal elan. The fashionista has a drool-worthy wardrobe. Check out some of the other iconic sartorial moments of Janhvi:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is also gearing up for her upcoming projects which include Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

