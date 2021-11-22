Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD predicts more rains in southern states, and all the latest news
News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD predicts more rains in southern states, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Know all latest news and updates from Hindustan Times. 
Published on Nov 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Southern states to receive more rain as govts assess damages

Several southern states continued to bear the brunt of heavy rainfall even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next five days. Read more

Was SUV driver in Wisconsin parade crash fleeing a crime?

Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing from a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Read more

'If not in this series, his time will certainly come': Ex-India selector picks 3 future replacements for Pujara, Rahane

Former national selector Jatin Paranjape on Monday picked three future replacement for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in India's Test line-up. Pujara, who is yet to score a century since January 2019, is 33, same as Rahane, who has struggled to amass 644 runs in his last 15 Tests at 24.76. Read more

Engineer breaks a concrete block with supersized ‘Nerf’ gun he created. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) often shares such videos on their official Instagram page that leave people stunned. Just like this share about a supersized ‘Nerf’ gun created by an engineer. There is a possibility that the post will surprise you too. Read more

Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office opening weekend: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer earns 8.30 cr, lesser than original

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, has collected 8.30 crore over the weekend. The Bollywood film, which released in theatres, collected 3.20 crore on Sunday. Read more

 

