Engineer breaks a concrete block with supersized 'Nerf' gun he created. Watch
Engineer breaks a concrete block with supersized ‘Nerf’ gun he created. Watch

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 07:14 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Guinness World Records (GWR) often shares such videos on their official Instagram page that leave people stunned. Just like this share about a supersized ‘Nerf’ gun created by an engineer. There is a possibility that the post will surprise you too.

“Blasting into the record books, check out engineer Michael Pick's powerful supersized Nerf gun,” they wrote and shared a video. The video shows Pick creating the ‘Nerf’ gun and also testing it. From watermelon to water filled balloon to concrete block, he hits different things with the gun.

Take a look at the incredible video:

+

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated nearly 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg! Awesome,” expressed another. Many also tagged Mark Rober. He is the former record holder of the same title.

What are your thoughts on this creation?

Topics
instagram guinness world records
Monday, November 22, 2021
