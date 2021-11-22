Southern states to receive more rain as govts assess damages

Several southern states continued to bear the brunt of heavy rainfall even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next five days.

“Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days and over coastal Karnataka on November 21,” the IMD said in a tweet.

Citizens in Andhra Pradesh continue to face troubles due to the heavy rain, which caused floods and led to the damage of roads as well as personal and public property.

According to news agency PTI, the state recorded at least 30 deaths and several thousand people have been displaced due to the floods in the Penna and Cheyyeru rivers. After 200,000 cusecs of water flowed out of the Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore, the Cheyyeru river went into spate leading to severe inundation of Togurupeta, Mandapalli, Pulapathur and Gundlur villages and many other hamlets.

The Andhra Pradesh government also announced that it will distribute essential commodities like rice, dal, edible oil, onions, and potatoes to all flood-affected families free of cost. The state government also held a review meeting on the flood situation in the Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur districts.

Heavy rains lash Bengaluru

Parts of Bengaluru remained inundated on Monday following heavy rains on Sunday night. Yelahanka and Mahadevapura areas of the city witnessed water entering houses of residents.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was present at the spot and will hand out essentials to affected residents. Visuals shared by news agencies showed roads in the Kendriya Vihar area of Bengaluru completely submerged and police officials helping residents in various areas of the city.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a decision was taken on Monday to release ₹500 crore to repair roads and bridges damaged due to incessant rains and floods in different parts of the state. Bommai said that officials were instructed to immediately disburse compensation for those whose houses have been damaged.

He also said that surveys of crop loss due to rains are also being conducted and after receiving the final report compensation will be released.