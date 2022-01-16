News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD predicts severe cold in many states across country, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Severe cold approaching; these states may see heavy rain, dense fog next week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted severe cold day conditions across multiple states of the country over the span of the next week. Read more

A day after Twitter poll, Rahul Gandhi's another attack on BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics of "hatred" is very harmful for the country and is also responsible for unemployment. Read more

'When his captaincy is under threat, he tends to quit': Manjrekar says Virat Kohli wanted 'to make himself unsackable'

Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy out of the blue has gotten everyone talking. While members of the cricketing fraternity are paying their tribute to Kohli on their respective social handles, some pundits and experts are attempting to understand the reason behind the unexpected decision. Read more

Anushka Sharma recalls Virat Kohli’s journey as he steps down as Test captain: ‘Sat next to you with tears in your eyes’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a post for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, a day after he quit as the Test captain for the Indian cricket team. Taking to Instagram, Anushka also attached pictures to her note and in one of them, she was seen kissing Virat. Read more

Omicron poses greater risk to kids, adolescents than Delta, say experts

Enough data is yet to be processed to determine how the Omicron variant is affecting the children but the recent death of seven kids in Delhi (between Jan 9-12) has put the spotlight on children with co-morbidities getting infected by the deadly virus. Read more

Tata Safari Dark Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect

Tata Safari is all set to become the automaker's fifth model with a Dark theme, as the homegrown automaker is ready to launch Tata Safari Dark Edition on January 17 in India. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON