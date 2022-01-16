A day after Twitter poll, Rahul Gandhi's another attack on BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics of "hatred" is very harmful for the country and is also responsible for unemployment.

The attack came a day after Gandhi attacked the BJP government by posting an online Twitter poll asking his followers which are its biggest shortcomings.

“Domestic and foreign industries cannot run without social peace,” he said in a tweet.

"Will defeat this growing hatred around you everyday with brotherhood. Are you with me? #NoHate," Gandhi added.

In the online quiz, the Congress leader asked people about the "biggest shortcoming" of the BJP government and gave them three options to choose from including "unemployment", "tax extortion", "price rise" and an "atmosphere of hatred".

The poll elicited 3,47,396 votes, with most of them (35 per cent) voting for the fourth option, indicating the prevalence of hateful atmosphere was the central government’s biggest failure.

भाजपा सरकार की सबसे बड़ी कमी क्या रही है? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2022

According to the post, the second biggest failure of the government was unemployment, with 28 per cent of those interacting with the poll voting for it.

Two days ago, Rahul Gandhi chose the newest craze on social media, Wordle, to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

On Twitter, Gandhi used the format of the game but changed the letters to reflect Congress’s allegations against the Prime Minister. The photograph shared by the leader contained words like ‘Jhumla’ (scam), ‘Taxes’, ‘snoop’, ‘photo op’, in an obvious attack on the ruling party.

Wordle is an online word game and gives a player six chances to guess the day’s secret word, which has five letters. The aim is to figure out the secret word with the fewest guesses.