Severe cold approaching; these states may see heavy rain, dense fog next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted severe cold day conditions across multiple states of the country over the span of the next week. In a post from its official handle on Twitter, the IMD warned of isolated to scattered rains and snowfall in several areas and also a very dense fog cover over others, most of these regions being in northwest India.

The latest IMD bulletin, issued this afternoon, alerted of cold day to severe cold day conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days and over eastern Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

According to the MeT department, this is how the forecast for the next week looks:

Rainfall Alert:

1. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Telangana on 16th January; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 16th & 17th January and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe during the next three days.

2. Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 18th-20th January.

3. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning very likely over Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh on 16th January.

4. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during 19th and 20th January.

5. Isolated to scattered light/moderate precipitation over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh during 16th-20th January.

6. Isolated light/moderate precipitation over Himachal Pradesh during 17th-20th January and over Uttarakhand during 18th -20th January.

Snowfall alert:

Thereafter, under the influence of another Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall likely over western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India during 21st to 23rd January.

Fog conditions:

Dense to very dense fog in isolated parts during the night/morning hours very likely over Rajasthan and eastern Uttar Pradesh during the next two days and dense fog in isolated parts over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on 16th-17th January; over western UP and northern Madhya Pradesh during next the two days.

Cold wave conditions:

1. Cold day to severe cold day conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days and over eastern Uttar Pradesh during next three days.

2. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over eastern Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.