News updates from Hindustan Times: In Delhi, families scared to take bodies back to homes in riot-hit areas and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 08:54 IST

In Delhi, families scared to take bodies back to homes in riot-hit areas

Twenty two-year-old Mushtaq Khan has spent the last four days running in and out of hospitals and police stations, trying to get the body of his 27-year-old brother, Ishtiyaq, who was shot dead just 200 metres away from their house in Kabir Nagar during the riot in north-east Delhi.

Delhi violence: Anatomy of a riot, and its escalation

On February 17, at a security review meeting attended by, among others, the city’s outgoing police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and additional chief secretary (home) Satyagopal (who goes by only one name), Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal raised the possibility of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests spreading to other parts of the city from Shaheen Bagh in the light of the visit of US President Donald Trump (on February 24 and 25) and a ruling by the Supreme Court that could ask the protesters to vacate the site (the court, on February 26, deferred the hearing to March 23).

Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his favourite gadget, an iPad to make an impromptu presentation to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday at Hyderabad House in an effort to dispel all misgivings on bilateral trade with India.

‘Pushed back Amit Shah 1000 km’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar resolution against NRC

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has welcomed the Bihar government’s decision to reject Centre’s bid to carry out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also used the occasion to target the Centre, especially Home Minister Amit Shah.

India vs New Zealand prediction: India predicted XI for 2nd Test - Virat Kohli could opt for two big changes

If India’s World Test Championship campaign needed a wake-up call then Wellington acted as the perfect alarm bell. India were outplayed pretty much in all departments to succumb to a 10 wicket-loss – their first in the World Test Championship - in the first Test against New Zealand.

US Air Force hunting for flying cars to transport troops into war zones

The United States Air Force has started the process of looking at next-generation of transport solutions for the country’s troops to meet with the need of urgently moving them from one location to the other and the viable option could well be as futuristic as it can get - flying cars.

Shah Rukh Khan is the perfect husband as he visits wife Gauri’s store, gets clicked with her girl gang. Watch

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that he is the perfect husband in a video that is doing the rounds on social media. The actor was visiting his wife Gauri Khan’s store when his love and respect for her was captured on camera.

