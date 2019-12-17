e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India sends 2 suggestions and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times: In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India sends 2 suggestions and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo @pid_gov)
         

In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India sends 2 suggestions

The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday panned a resolution passed by Pakistan’s National Assembly condemning amendments to India’s citizenship law, describing the motion as a poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Islamabad’s appalling treatment and persecution of its religious minorities. Read more

France, others block China’s move to rake up Kashmir at UN Security Council

France and other permanent members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday thwarted an effort by China, acting on behalf of Pakistan, to discuss the situation in Kashmir, people familiar with developments said. Read more

Man in viral photo raining blows with a baton is a cop, not a civilian: Police

On Tuesday, a senior police officer refuted the rumours and insisted that the man whose identity had triggered much speculation was a constable of the South-East district police. Read more

‘Direct as minister, shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship protest

Warning protesters vandalising public property amid agitation for a rethink on the new citizenship law, a Union railway minister on Tuesday ordered that they should be “shot at sight”. Read more

‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj Singh slams Indian team’s planning for 2019 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh questioned the team management’s thinking behind picking ‘inexperienced’ players in Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant for middle-order roles at the World Cup. Read more

Alia Bhatt shows support for students protesting CAA, writes ‘Learn from the students’

With this, she has joined a long list of celebs who have shown support to students, including Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal and others. Read more

Sara Ali Khan’s green and gold lehenga is perfect for a winter wedding. Pics inside

Sara Ali Khan has set yet another style statement with her wedding-ready look in a bottle green and gold lehenga-choli. Read more

