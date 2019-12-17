Sara Ali Khan’s green and gold lehenga is the wedding fashion you need

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:36 IST

Sara Ali Khan has set yet another style statement with her wedding-ready look in a bottle green and gold lehenga-choli. The actor shared pictures on her Instagram handle donning a gorgeous lehenga and a heavy dupatta, giving us major fashion inspiration for this wedding season.

Apart from her on point fashion sense, the actor is also known for her sense of humour, which she showcases through ‘Sara ki Shayari’, usually a funny caption for her social media posts.

“A little sparkle, a lot of shine, But wanna know what it takes to be mine? Don’t look for a sign, don’t join a line... I don’t drink so it takes just dine without wine. Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine, Yes you’re right I did it all just to rhyme... Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine!”, her caption read this time around.

The sparkle and shine are both something we love on this spunky actor.

Sara’s lehenga wasn’t the only thing that caught our eye on this look. She also wore a pair of statement earrings (chaandbalis) and a large maangteeka in gold to complete her look and kept her hair half pulled-back.

Here are the five things you need to own to keep your makeup simple like Sara’s to ace the wedding season:

A primer to smoothen out the skin and create a base

B01GT8JSH2

A stick foundation for measured application and a whole lot of convenience

B077VQMQCF

Mascara and eyelash curler to open up and brighten the eyes

B00CP3GF2M, B0079Z189Q

Nude eyeshadow palette to highlight the outfit

B00L0R5494

A bold lip colour that’s good for every season

B000V6J9G4, B0079Z2HHI

After last year’s successes, Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara will next be seen onscreen in the remake of Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal 2.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.