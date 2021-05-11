News updates from HT: India has administered over 172 million Covid-19 vaccine doses till now and all the latest news
India has administered over 172mn Covid vaccine doses till now
India had administered over 170 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday, May 10, a day Delhi’s positivity dipped below the crucial 20% for the first time since April 14. Read more
Covid-19 restrictions: Mapping curbs across states as cases in India rise
As the country reels under the impact of second wave of the pandemic, here is a look at states which have introduced fresh restrictions in order to curb the spread of the virus. Read more
WHO warns against use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 treatment
The World Health Organisation has recommended against using Ivermectin to treat patients with coronavirus disease but the anti-parasitic medicine is widely prescribed by doctors in India for the same. Read more
Over 2,000 cases, 8 deaths from Mucormycosis in Maharashtra so far, govt creating special wards: Health minister Tope
After announcing free treatment for patients suffering from the rare fungal infection of Mucormycosis, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said more than 2,000 cases have been reported and eight people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far. Read more
No Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah in Aakash Chopra's IPL 2021 Team XI
The Indian Premier League 2021 season was halted mid-way after several players inside the bio-bubble tested positive for the Covid-19. But the fans still got to witness some of the most memorable performances in the tournament's history in the first half of the tournament. Read more
Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as US-China tensions weigh: Sources
Tesla Inc. halted a plan to buy land in Shanghai to expand its manufacturing plant and turn it into a worldwide export hub because of trade tensions between China and the US, Reuters reported. Read more
Watch | Covid: ‘Vaccine shortage in Delhi,’ says Kejriwal; offers solution to Centre
