News updates from HT: India has administered over 172 million Covid-19 vaccine doses till now and all the latest news

India has administered over 172mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 170 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday, May 10, a day Delhi’s positivity dipped below the crucial 20% for the first time since April 14. Read more

Covid-19 restrictions: Mapping curbs across states as cases in India rise

As the country reels under the impact of second wave of the pandemic, here is a look at states which have introduced fresh restrictions in order to curb the spread of the virus. Read more

WHO warns against use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 treatment

The World Health Organisation has recommended against using Ivermectin to treat patients with coronavirus disease but the anti-parasitic medicine is widely prescribed by doctors in India for the same. Read more

Over 2,000 cases, 8 deaths from Mucormycosis in Maharashtra so far, govt creating special wards: Health minister Tope

After announcing free treatment for patients suffering from the rare fungal infection of Mucormycosis, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said more than 2,000 cases have been reported and eight people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far. Read more

No Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah in Aakash Chopra's IPL 2021 Team XI

The Indian Premier League 2021 season was halted mid-way after several players inside the bio-bubble tested positive for the Covid-19. But the fans still got to witness some of the most memorable performances in the tournament's history in the first half of the tournament. Read more

Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as US-China tensions weigh: Sources

Tesla Inc. halted a plan to buy land in Shanghai to expand its manufacturing plant and turn it into a worldwide export hub because of trade tensions between China and the US, Reuters reported. Read more

Watch | Covid: ‘Vaccine shortage in Delhi,’ says Kejriwal; offers solution to Centre