India has administered over 172mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 170 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday, May 10, a day Delhi’s positivity dipped below the crucial 20% for the first time since April 14. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Capital is preparing for the third national wave of the pandemic by augmenting the infrastructure such that the city is able to handle 30,000 daily cases.

Meanwhile, by Monday 8pm, 172,633,761 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,563,406 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,505,072 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 14,049,681 frontline workers have had their first dose while 7,851,075 have got their second dose too.





In the 45-59-year age group, 55,497,658 people have got their first dose and another 7,173,939 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 53,800,706 people have been administered their first dose while 15,639,381 have had their second dose as well.

Also Read | India’s Covid-19 cases decline by 30K for first time after 2 months: Govt

In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 518,479 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively, 2,552,843 of this age group have been vaccinated across 30 states and Union Territories.

As many as 2,430,017 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 1,047,092 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,382,925 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

On Tuesday, the country witnessed a slight decline in the number of daily Covid cases, registering 329,942 cases in the preceding 24 hours. With this, India’s cumulative coronavirus infection tally has reached 22,992,517, as per the Union health ministry dashboard.