Covid-19 restrictions: Mapping curbs across states as cases in India rise

Cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise in India. On Tuesday, the country registered 329,942 fresh cases of the virus. With this, its cumulative infection tally reached 22,992,517, according to the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am. Meanwhile, as many as 3,876 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking India's Covid-19 death toll to 249,992, the ministry added.

As the country reels under the impact of second wave of the pandemic, here is a look at states which have introduced fresh restrictions in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Punjab

Restrictions in place till May 15

Curfew in Ludhiana from noon till 5am

Madhya Pradesh

Curfew in Bhopal till May 17

MGNREGS work put on hold till May 15

Maharashtra

Lockdown till May 15

Inter-city as well as inter-district travel banned

Karnataka

Only shops/establishment selling essentials allowed

Essential travel allowed

Goa

Lockdown till May 23

Essential services allowed between 9am and 1pm.

Kerala

Restrictions in place till May 15

Private vehicles, public transport not allowed

Tamil Nadu

Complete lockdown till May 24

Grocery, vegetable shops to remain open till 12 noon

Chhattisgarh

Lockdown in parts of city extended till 15 May

Telangana

Night curfew till 5am on May 15

Andhra Pradesh

Curfew from 12 noon to 6am

Delhi

Lockdown till May 17

Metro services suspended

Himachal Pradesh

Curbs till May 17 l All public transport suspended; private transport only in emergency cases

Uttarakhand

Curfew in the state from 6 am on May 11 to 6am on May 18

Bihar

Complete lockdown

Vegetable, milk shops to be open from 7am till 11am

Uttar Pradesh

Statewide 'Partial Corona Curfew' till 7am on May 17

Arunachal Pradesh

Night curfew in Itanagar from 9pm to 5pm

Assam

Curfew from 6pm to 5am

Shops, offices, business establishments to shut down at 2pm

Nagaland

Kohima and Dimapur declared containment zones

Partial lockdown-like restrictions to continue till May 13

Manipur

Curfew in seven districts till May 17

Night curfew in remaining districts

Tripura

Curfew imposed in all municipal councils and nagar panchayats 6pm to 5am

Mizoram

Lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters till May 11

Jharkhand

Restrictions in place till 6am on May 13

Essential services open only from 7am to 2pm

West Bengal

Local trains shut; Metro trains and buses to run with 50% capacity

Ban on social gatherings

Odisha

Lockdown till May 19 and complete shutdown on weekends

Haryana

Lockdown till May 17

Buses to ply with 50% capacity

Rajasthan

Lockdown imposed till May 24

Ban on social gatherings till May 31

Jammu and Kashmir

Curfew extended till May 17

Chandigarh

Partial lockdown till May 18

Night curfew from 6pm to 5am

In the latest addition to these curbs, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a state-wide lockdown from May 12 to May 22. The restrictions will be imposed under this lockdown from 10am on May 12, however, there will be a relaxation of lockdown from 6am to 10am everyday, the chief minister's office said in a release.