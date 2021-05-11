Covid-19 restrictions: Mapping curbs across states as cases in India rise
Cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise in India. On Tuesday, the country registered 329,942 fresh cases of the virus. With this, its cumulative infection tally reached 22,992,517, according to the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am. Meanwhile, as many as 3,876 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, taking India's Covid-19 death toll to 249,992, the ministry added.
As the country reels under the impact of second wave of the pandemic, here is a look at states which have introduced fresh restrictions in order to curb the spread of the virus.
Punjab
- Restrictions in place till May 15
- Curfew in Ludhiana from noon till 5am
Madhya Pradesh
- Curfew in Bhopal till May 17
- MGNREGS work put on hold till May 15
Maharashtra
- Lockdown till May 15
- Inter-city as well as inter-district travel banned
Karnataka
- Only shops/establishment selling essentials allowed
- Essential travel allowed
Goa
- Lockdown till May 23
- Essential services allowed between 9am and 1pm.
Kerala
- Restrictions in place till May 15
- Private vehicles, public transport not allowed
Tamil Nadu
- Complete lockdown till May 24
- Grocery, vegetable shops to remain open till 12 noon
Chhattisgarh
- Lockdown in parts of city extended till 15 May
Telangana
- Night curfew till 5am on May 15
Andhra Pradesh
- Curfew from 12 noon to 6am
Delhi
- Lockdown till May 17
- Metro services suspended
Himachal Pradesh
- Curbs till May 17 l All public transport suspended; private transport only in emergency cases
Uttarakhand
- Curfew in the state from 6 am on May 11 to 6am on May 18
Bihar
- Complete lockdown
- Vegetable, milk shops to be open from 7am till 11am
Uttar Pradesh
- Statewide 'Partial Corona Curfew' till 7am on May 17
Arunachal Pradesh
- Night curfew in Itanagar from 9pm to 5pm
Assam
- Curfew from 6pm to 5am
- Shops, offices, business establishments to shut down at 2pm
Nagaland
- Kohima and Dimapur declared containment zones
- Partial lockdown-like restrictions to continue till May 13
Manipur
- Curfew in seven districts till May 17
- Night curfew in remaining districts
Tripura
- Curfew imposed in all municipal councils and nagar panchayats 6pm to 5am
Mizoram
- Lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters till May 11
Jharkhand
- Restrictions in place till 6am on May 13
- Essential services open only from 7am to 2pm
West Bengal
- Local trains shut; Metro trains and buses to run with 50% capacity
- Ban on social gatherings
Odisha
- Lockdown till May 19 and complete shutdown on weekends
Haryana
- Lockdown till May 17
- Buses to ply with 50% capacity
Rajasthan
- Lockdown imposed till May 24
- Ban on social gatherings till May 31
Jammu and Kashmir
- Curfew extended till May 17
Chandigarh
- Partial lockdown till May 18
- Night curfew from 6pm to 5am
In the latest addition to these curbs, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a state-wide lockdown from May 12 to May 22. The restrictions will be imposed under this lockdown from 10am on May 12, however, there will be a relaxation of lockdown from 6am to 10am everyday, the chief minister's office said in a release.