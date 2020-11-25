News updates from Hindustan Times: India rubbishes Pakistan’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India again rubbishes Pakistan’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad

India's envoy to the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday reminded the world community of slain al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden's prolonged presence in Pakistan while dismissing Islamabad's dossier on New Delhi's alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.

Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority

India is gearing up to vaccinate at least 250-300 million people, including about 30 million health care and frontline workers, against Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by July next year, for which it will be looking at procuring about 500-600 million vaccine doses.

Cyclone Nivar: No flooding, water from Chembarambakkam to be released, say officials

Authorities have assured there will be no flooding in Chennai and adjoining districts even as heavy rains ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar on Wednesday inundated several water bodies in the capital city of Tamil Nadu as they have ensured the restricted release of surplus water and strengthening of river bunds over the years.

Woman calls 911 to report a ‘dead body’ washed ashore. Turns out to be this

Many bizarre incidents available on the Internet are enough to spark questions like 'what', 'why' and 'how' in one's mind. And this incident shared by a Facebook page Ocean Hour, perfectly captures that definition.

Is Thar SUV waiting period now 9 months? Anand Mahindra assures rise in output

Mahindra Thar SUV may have garnered a lot of interest among customers, but the waiting period for the new avatar of the iconic off-roader is getting longer with time. Earlier this month, HT Auto reported waiting period for Thar SUVs extended to seven months.

Durgamati trailer: Bhumi Pednekar goes from the victim to one doling revenge in this spooky Akshay Kumar film

Bhumi Pednkera's Durgamati trailer sets up two different timelines with justice and revenge as the themes that tie them together. Out to get Arshad Warsi's activist leader, Mahie Gill's cop zeroes in on a prisoner, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

‘They are India’s two best wicketkeeper-batsmen now’: Sourav Ganguly makes his pick among Pant, Saha, Rahul, and Samson

Ever since MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, the debate on who should be India's next wicket-keeper batsman has gained momentum like never before.

‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for an immediate ceasefire to stop violence in Afghanistan. While speaking at the Afghanistan 2020 Conference, Jaishankar said that peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned & Afghan-controlled.