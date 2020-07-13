e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical worker in PPE overalls takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at the Qaiserbagh Vegetable Market which is a coronavirus hotspot, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
A medical worker in PPE overalls takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at the Qaiserbagh Vegetable Market which is a coronavirus hotspot, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.(HT photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has jumped to 63.02%, with nearly 19 states across the country logging a recovery rate higher than that of the national average, the Centre said on Monday. Read more

RIL launches WhatsApp chatbot for all AGM-related queries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to host its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) via a virtual event on July 15. Read more

Exclusive: 5 things we found out about Watch Dogs Legion that you need to know

At the Ubisoft Forward event last evening, the game studio made some important announcements regarding all the new games that are coming in this year and even a few that are scheduled for next year. Read more

Madhur Bhandarkar: The anger after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death won’t subside easily

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar speaks exclusively to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the current scenario in the film industry, the tension and fear among everyone who is being extra careful being saying anything. Read more

Breast Cancer Awareness: All you need to know about the disease, its symptoms and more

Breast cancer is a fairly common type of cancer that affects about 2.1 million people annually. According to the World Health Organisation, it causes approximately 15% of all cancer-related deaths in women and affects women about 100 times more than men. Read more

Gorilla weighing 196 kg gets Covid-19 test, treated for other wounds. Pictures are viral

A 31-year-old gorilla named Shango has recently undergone a test for Covid-19 while he was being treated for other wounds following a fight with another gorilla. Read more

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen shares screengrabs of hate messages they’ve received, promises to expose culprits

Actor Alia Bhatt’s sister, writer Shaheen Bhatt, has said that she will expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote. Read more

‘Ganguly would take his sweet time to adjust cap, put on shoes’: Pathan describes Dada’s knack of turning up late for toss

Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Sourav Ganguly and his tendency of turning up late for tosses during his time as captain of the Indian cricket team. Read more

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
LIVE: Gujarat reports highest one-day spike in Covid-19 infection
LIVE: Gujarat reports highest one-day spike in Covid-19 infection
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In