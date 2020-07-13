News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:55 IST

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has jumped to 63.02%, with nearly 19 states across the country logging a recovery rate higher than that of the national average, the Centre said on Monday. Read more

RIL launches WhatsApp chatbot for all AGM-related queries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to host its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) via a virtual event on July 15. Read more

Exclusive: 5 things we found out about Watch Dogs Legion that you need to know

At the Ubisoft Forward event last evening, the game studio made some important announcements regarding all the new games that are coming in this year and even a few that are scheduled for next year. Read more

Madhur Bhandarkar: The anger after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death won’t subside easily

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar speaks exclusively to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the current scenario in the film industry, the tension and fear among everyone who is being extra careful being saying anything. Read more

Breast Cancer Awareness: All you need to know about the disease, its symptoms and more

Breast cancer is a fairly common type of cancer that affects about 2.1 million people annually. According to the World Health Organisation, it causes approximately 15% of all cancer-related deaths in women and affects women about 100 times more than men. Read more

Gorilla weighing 196 kg gets Covid-19 test, treated for other wounds. Pictures are viral

A 31-year-old gorilla named Shango has recently undergone a test for Covid-19 while he was being treated for other wounds following a fight with another gorilla. Read more

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen shares screengrabs of hate messages they’ve received, promises to expose culprits

Actor Alia Bhatt’s sister, writer Shaheen Bhatt, has said that she will expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote. Read more

‘Ganguly would take his sweet time to adjust cap, put on shoes’: Pathan describes Dada’s knack of turning up late for toss

Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Sourav Ganguly and his tendency of turning up late for tosses during his time as captain of the Indian cricket team. Read more