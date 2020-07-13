e-paper
India's Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average

Among the 19 states which have registered a recovery rate significantly higher than the national average are Ladakh with 85.45%, closely followed by Delhi at a healthy 79.98% with Uttarakhand in third spot with a recovery rate of 78.77%.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:58 IST
Edited by Sohini Sarkar
A health worker in PPE serving food to Covid-19 patients housed at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex which is a temporary coronavirus care centre at Patparganj in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO.)
         

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has jumped to 63.02%, with nearly 19 states across the country logging a recovery rate higher than that of the national average, the Centre said on Monday. The number of recoveries exceeds the active coronavirus cases by more than 2.5 lakh, health ministry data indicated.

The number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the viral infection is currently much higher compared to the number of Covid-19 active cases in the country. In the last 24 hours, 18,850 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recovered cases among patients to 5,53,470.

Among the 19 states which have registered a recovery rate significantly higher than the national average are Ladakh with 85.45%, closely followed by Delhi at a healthy 79.98% with Uttarakhand in third spot with a recovery rate of 78.77%.

ALSO READ | 28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh

Chhattisgarh with 77.68%, Himachal Pradesh with 76.59 per cent, Haryana at 75.25%, Chandigarh at 74.60%, Rajasthan with 74.22%, Madhya Pradesh with 73.03% and Gujarat at 69.73 per cent are some of the other states where a high number of Covid-19 patients have recovered till date.

Earlier on July 9, India’s Covid-19 recoveries first overshot the active cases by 2,06,588, with the recovery rate climbing to 62.09%. This took the number of recovered cases to 1.75 times (almost twice) the number of active coronavirus cases the Union health ministry had said.

India’s Covid-19 fatality rate has also declined to 2.64% this month despite a huge surge in positive cases reported daily which has taken the country to third place globally with a high concentration of coronavirus patients.

ALSO READ | No vacancy in Kolkata’s private hospitals as Covid-19 cases double in 15 days

States that have a fatality rate lower than the national average are the north-eastern states of Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have logged a zero per cent fatality rate this month, while states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka have nearly 1 per cent fatality rate while Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi have 2 per cent of mortality rate, according to the health department.

Last week the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also indicated that the country’s Covid-19 cases and deaths per million population still remains among the lowest in the world, despite India being a country with 1.3 billion people.

India’s Covid-19 count on Monday stood at 8,78,254 with 23,174 deaths till date. There are 3,01,609 active cases and all the patients are under medical supervision.

