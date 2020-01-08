News updates from Hindustan Times| India’s first manned mission Gaganyaan may take 1 astronaut and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 09:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s first manned mission Gaganyaan may take 1 astronaut

Isro chief K Sivan detailed the country’s first manned mission to space on Tuesday, saying the four men shortlisted for the programme will receive physical fitness training in Russia for 11 months. Read more here.

Goa Opposition disrupts assembly proceedings over Mahadayi river dispute

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress) and Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai began sloganeering and holding placards in the assemblyafter Speaker Rajesh Patnekar disallowed an adjournment motion in a bid to force the government to reply on the Mahadayi river water sharing issue with Karnataka. Read more here.

After FASTags, govt looks to remove speed breakers on NHs

Government said that it has initiated a special drive for the removal of speed breakers along national highways to ensure smooth traffic movement following the introduction of the mandatory FASTag mechanism. Read more here.

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli scripts new captaincy record as India down Sri Lanka in Indore

Virat Kohli starred with the bat as the hosts chased down the target of 143 with minimum fuss. The skipper started this new year by reaching another milestone - Kohli is now the fastest batsman to complete 1,000 T20I runs as a captain. Read more here.

Major political parties in Maharashtra except BJP support Bharat Bandh

Major political parties in Maharashtra are supporting Wednesday’s day-long countrywide Bharat bandh called by the major trade unions in the country to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies. Read more here.

The Chargesheet Innocent or Guilty review: This Arunoday Singh show only kills time

Actor Sikander Kher, who plays a CBI officer on the show, says at a very important juncture “We have been fooled”. You as a member of audience heartily agree; perhaps the only time you do. Read more here.